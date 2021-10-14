Chandigarh Advisor inaugurates Plaza baithak for senior citizens

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh branch of the Indian Red Cross Society, has developed a specialised corner for senior citizens "PLAZA BAITHAK" at Sector 17, Plaza City Center which was inaugurated by Dharampal, Adviser to the Administrator in the presence of Mandip Brar, Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh.

This was much needed project, as dedicated place was required in the city, where the elderly people from diverse backgrounds could meet and interact comfortably.

The main idea behind setting up this Special Corner at Plaza City Centre is to make the elders feel important & give them a special place to relax for a while.

There is a makeshift seating arrangement for around 20-25 people, along with provision of daily newspaper, few magazines and some indoor games like chess and carrom. Some physiotherapy modalities too are being provided, for safe and effective

physical activity.