Chandigarh admin to replace poor quality wheat

Chandigarh: On receiving several requests from beneficiaries for replacement/ exchange of poor-quality wheat which was inadvertently disturbed to a few beneficiaries under PMGKY IV Scheme between August 24, 2021 and September 9, 2021, the Chandigarh administration has decided to replace that poor quality stock subject to certain conditions.

According to an official spokesperson, only the beneficiaries who collected the foodgrains between 24.08.2021 and 09.09.2021 from Community Centre Vikas Nagar Maulijagran, Community Centre Maulijagran Colony, Community Centre Shivalik Garden Manimajra, Community Centre Govindpura, Manimajra, Community Centre Sector 26, Community Centre HBC Dhanas, Community Centre EWS Dhanas and Community Centre Maloya would be entitled for replacement.

Further, only wheat bags of 25 kg weight will be considered for replacement. Flour bags or bags weighing less than 25 kg will not be replaced.

The beneficiaries have been told to bring the poor quality wheat bags along with them for replacement. New wheat bags will be issued only in exchange for 25 kg wheat bags.

The spokesperson said that the quality of foodgrains will be checked by the food inspectors and only poor quality wheat will be replaced. No good quality wheat will be replaced at any cost.