Chandigarh admin monitored air, noise quality during Diwali

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Administration, keeping in view of Covid-19 Pandemic and to avoid inconvenience to Covid affected persons and people with other respiratory issues, banned the Sale/Bursting of Fire Crackers in U.T. Chandigarh. Awareness campaign was launched through newspapers and schools etc. to create awareness amongst general public regarding ill effects of bursting of fire crackers and the ban imposed on fire crackers by Chandigarh Administration.

Every year monitoring is conducted by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee during Diwali Festival to know the impact of Diwali on air and Noise quality. Monitoring is conducted on Normal day i.e. approx. one week before Diwali day and on Diwali day. Accordingly, this year also monitoring was conducted on 29.10.21 (normal day) and on 04.11.21 (Diwali Day) at five locations.

Trend of air quality during normal day was satisfactory (AQI levels below 100) at all the stations even on the day of Diwali it was observed to be satisfactory upto 6 PM. However after 6 PM air quality got worsened and around 10 PM it was observed to be in severe category at Sec. 22 and at 11 PM and it was severe in Sec. 25. It was observed that in each station air quality index and noise levels increased on Diwali day in comparison to normal day. Out of five stations AQI (24 hrly) was in moderate category in 03 stations (Sec. 22, Sec. 17 and Sec. 25)and in 02 stations (Sec. 39 and Sec. 12)it was in poor category. It is matter of relief that because of weather conditions AQI again improved to satisfactory level after 2 AM.

Noise levels were also increased on Diwali day in comparison to normal

day.

Highest noise levels were found in the Sec. 39 which was 78.2 dB(A) and lowest noise levels were found in Sec. 17 which was 58.4 dB(A).

Looking at the prevailing pandemic situation the ban was imposed by the Chandigarh Administration.