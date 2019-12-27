CGST's Anti-Evasion Wing busts Rs 241 cr GST fraud racket
New Delhi: The Anti-Evasion wing of the Central GST Delhi South Commissionerate has busted a racket of fake invoicing and GST fraud of hundreds of crores and arrested a key accused in the case, officials here said, adding that the racket was involved in fake invoicing worth Rs 1,600 crore and tax evasion of Rs 241 crore. Officials here said that this racket had led to the discovery of a new modus operandi used in defrauding the exchequer by exploiting the facility of refunds given for inverted duty structure. The CGST Commissionerate has said that so far 120 entities involved in the racket have come to light.
The investigation in the case has unearthed a well-organised racket of creating bogus firms, issuing fake invoices and bogus e-way bills to generate and encash tax credits, the agency said in the statement.
Officials here added that the main culprit was arrested on Thursday and produced before a judicial magistrate, who then remanded him to 10 days in judicial custody.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'No detention centres as long as I'm alive'27 Dec 2019 6:29 PM GMT
Anti-CAA protests intensify27 Dec 2019 6:29 PM GMT
15 dead as plane with 100 comes down27 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT
Internet suspended in 21 UP districts over CAA27 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT
NPR a tax on poor, says Rahul; BJP calls him 'liar of the...27 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT