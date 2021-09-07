C'garh: Physiotherapy at doorstep for elderly tribals

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh government has started a new initiative for elderly tribals in the Naxal-affected and remote areas of the state.

'Physiotherapy Tumcho Duvar' scheme is being run for elderly people who are living alone at home. Under the scheme, a team of Health department reaches door to door in Naxal affected areas and provides physiotherapy to the patients.

So far, 710 patients have been treated in Kondagaon district in Bastar.

Kondagaon, a tribal-dominated area, is the first district in the state where home access services are being provided to patients. Family members in this district are mostly away from homes for daily needs and no one is available at home throughout the day to take care of the elderly. In such situation, the age-related problems of the rural elderly further aggravate as they are unable to move and the first stage of physiotherapy is urgently needed.

During the Corona period, a program was launched under HWC under shielding to provide home access health services to such helpless old villagers. It was found that health facility of physiotherapy should be given immediately to the elderly and patients suffering from some other diseases.

In view of the situation, 'Physiotherapy Tumcho Duvar' program was started for providing treatment to such patients under the guidance of Collector Pushpendra Kumar Meena.

Under the scheme, "Physiotherapy Tumcho Duwar", launched by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, necessary machines and equipments required for physiotherapy were installed in the 108 vehicles. Physiotherapist, assistant and driver are operating every Wednesday as per the roaster through physiotherapy vehicle in 5 identified villages of the district. So far 710 patients have been treated in 26 health camps under this programme.

The physiotherapy team believes that initially, the villagers got confused between physiotherapy vehicles and vaccination or testing vehicles.

Also, the team had to face many difficulties in making the patients aware of the treatment because of language, dialect and new methods of treatment. Winning the trust of patients and treating them was an even more challenging task. But, the team overcame these challenges and succeeded in providing treatment to patients after consulting them.

Story of 'Sampat', bedridden for three years is now walking Sampath Poyam, a patient suffering from Parkinson's disease, who was bedridden for three years, is benefitted by the scheme.

Dr. Padmanath Baghel, the physiotherapist of the district hospital, decided to start physiotherapy at home after checking the health condition of Sampat Poyam.

After a month of physiotherapy, his muscles that had become stiff began to loosen again, but still he was not able to stand. After five months of treatment, today Sampat has started walking with the help of a stick and standing on his own feet.