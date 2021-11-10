C'garh: New initiative of CM Baghel for development of rural economy

Raipur: For the rapid development of rural economy, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has taken the initiative to place the products from villages in the city markets.



For this, Chief Minister Baghel has directed the officials concerned to establish modern showrooms of C-Mart in the cities to ensure proper commercial marketing of the products made by women self-help groups, craftsmen, weavers, artisans and cottage industries under various schemes of state government. Officials concerned have been directed to set up C-Mart like a modern showroom equipped with all the amenities for proper showcasing of the products to attract customers. Baghel has directed Industries Department to issue guidelines in the context immediately.

Establishment of C-Mart will benefit the entrepreneurs of all the categories. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the Chief Secretary to establish C-Mart showrooms on 8 to 10 thousand square feet in case of municipal corporations and on 6 to 8 thousand square feet in the case of municipalities in all the district headquarters, in the first phase.

Baghel has given instructions to immediately start the establishment of C-Mart. He added that initially, any government building available can be utilized for this purpose. And in locations where suitable buildings are not available, land for this project should be allotted to Collector, Industry Department or Forest Department as per the requirement. Chief Minister has also given instructions to utilize the funds available under various schemes, CSIDC or that under Minor Forest Produce Federation for upgradation of the buildings available or for the construction of the new ones. The additional funds required for setting up C-Mart would be sanctioned under Industry Department, said Chief Minister.