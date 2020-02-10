C'garh: Naxal killed, four CRPF personnel injured in encounter
Raipur: A Naxal was killed and four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA battalion were injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division on Monday, an official said.
The exchange of fire broke out around 10.30 am at a forest in Irapalli village on the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts in Bastar division when the security forces were out on a counter-insurgency operation, he said.
"A Naxal was gunned down in the encounter and a weapon was recovered from the spot," a senior CRPF official said.
"Four personnel of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA - an elite unit of CRPF) sustained injuries in the gunfight," he said.
The operation was still underway in the area, he added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gurukul system of education must be revived: RSS' Joshi10 Feb 2020 10:14 AM GMT
CBI takes over probe into impersonation of Principal...10 Feb 2020 10:10 AM GMT
West Bengal announces 100 MSME parks in 3 years, housing...10 Feb 2020 10:07 AM GMT
Android flaw BlueFrag lets attackers send malware over...10 Feb 2020 9:55 AM GMT
Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G: True style and fitness package10 Feb 2020 9:53 AM GMT