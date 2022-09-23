C'garh govt announces women's safety campaign in schools, colleges

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Friday announced that it will launch a special campaign for protection and safety of girls and women and provide them essential services.



Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said a campaign called 'Hamar Beti - Hamar Maan' (our daughters, our honour) will be launched, under which women police personnel will visit schools and colleges in all districts and educate girls about their legal rights. "Daughters are our honour and they are the foundation of the state's bright future. A society in which daughters are safe and empowered, that society moves ahead on the path of development," Baghel tweeted.

Women police personnel will visit schools and colleges in every district and interact with students to educate them about their legal rights, good touch-bad touch, cyber crimes, molestation and sexual exploitation etc., he said.

They will also interact with students and guide them on ways to handle critical situations, he said.