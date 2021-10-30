C'garh DC hands over transfer certificates

Chandigarh: The Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh, Mandip Brar gave the transfer certificates to the transferees at UT Guest House yesterday. The transferees who received the certificates praised high of the Estate Department for successfully digitising all the citizen centric services. Many transferees shared their experience about the timely resolve of their cases. They expressed satisfaction of obtaining the NOC's in no time and getting a quick status of their applications/ files with a click of a button.

Banwarilal Purohit, Administrator Chandigarh launched the website and online services of Estate Office Chandigarh on the International Day for Universal access to information.L with a vision to make Estate Office a technology driven organisation that provides seamless services to the citizens through hassle free and effciient processes.

The Estate Office has been offering multiple services to the citizens like Change of ownership, issuance of no objection certificate, sanction of fresh and revised building plan, collection of lease, GST etc, issuance of allotment letter, transfer of ownership, permission for bank mortgage, permission for change of trade etc. The digitisation of all these services have made the system more transparent and citizen friendly.

The project of bringing the Estate office services online began in August 2020 and successfully completed with the efforts and dedication of the entire team.