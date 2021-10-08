C'garh: 4 PSA O2 plants now functional

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh is first in the country to install and make the PSA Oxygen Plants functional in all the major Hospitals.

The formal dedication of the PSA Medical Oxygen Plants were held today at four places in the City – all virtually.

While Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher dedicated the PSA plant Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit launched one at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Another PSA Oxygen plant in Government Medical College and Hospital, South Campus was inaugurated by the MP while Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the plant at Government Multi Specialty Hospital at Sector 16.

Governor Punjab and Administrator UT, MP, Adviser to Administrator, DGP, Senior Officers of the Administration, Sr. Doctors, Medical and Para Medical Staff attended virtual inauguration by Modi at GMSH-16.