Centre's efforts to boost agri exports bearing fruit

New Delhi: Notwithstanding logistical challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic, India's exports of Agricultural and Processed Food products rose by more than 23 per cent in terms of USD in the first ten months of the current fiscal (April-January, 2021-22) compared to the same period of the previous year. The export of products under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) ambit increased from USD 15,974 million in April-January 2020-21 to USD 19,709 million during the period.



The Ministry of Commerce & Industry has fixed the target for exports under APEDA basket products at USD 23,713 million in 2021-22.

The export of rice was the top forex earner at USD 7,696 million during April-January 2021-22, growing 13 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020-21 when it touched USD 6,793 million.

The export of wheat recorded a huge surge at USD 1,742 million during April-January 2021-22, growing 387 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020-21 when it touched USD 358 million, while other cereals registered a growth of 66 per cent by fetching USD 869 million during April-January 2021-22 over the corresponding period in 2020-21 when it touched USD 527 million.

Meat, dairy and poultry products exports grew over 13 per cent standing at USD 3,408 million in April-January 2021-22 compared to USD 3,005 million in the corresponding ten-month period of 2020-21. Fruits and vegetables exports were up by 16 per cent to touch USD 1,207 million during April-January 2021-22 against USD 1037 million in April-January 2020-21, while processed fruits and vegetable exports were up by 11 per cent to reach USD 1269 million during the first ten months of 2021-22 against USD 1143 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Exports of cereal preparations and other processed food items grew by 14 per cent during April-January 2021-22 to touch USD 2,956 million against USD 2,599 million in April-January, 2020-21.

Commenting on the increasing export trend, APEDA Chairman Dr M Angamuthu said, "We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for boosting exports by focusing on clusters in collaboration with state governments while taking into consideration the objective of Agriculture Export Policy, 2018."