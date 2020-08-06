Centre, UP govt plan huge investment to develop Ayodhya as a religious tourism hotspot

New Delhi: After 'Bhoomi Pujan' at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, both the Centre and Uttar Pradesh governments are preparing massive upgradation plans. A huge investment in several development and beautification projects in the temple town is queued up. According to a tourism ministry source, it is going to invest around Rs 80 crore for a Ramayana encyclopedia. The Centre is in talks with the state government for sending a proposal.



Further, under the 'Swadesh Darshan Scheme', integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits has already sanctioned Rs. 127.20 crore for building Ramayana circuit in 2017-18, aiming for the development of the Ayodhya town.

The area is dotted with temples and is one of the most venerable cities of ancient India. The various components sanctioned under this project include the development of Ram Katha gallery and park, Ram ki paid, development of Guptar ghat and Laxman qila ghat, rejuvenation of Ayodhya street, the multipurpose hall at Digambar akhada etc.

"Other components included in this project are solar lighting, solid waste management, drainage components, police booth, signages at various locations, stone benches, gazebo, drinking water kiosks, installation of CCTV, bus depot and parking, tourist sheds, landscaping of public spaces and beautification of Tulsi Das garden etc," a ministry official told Millennium Post.

"Almost 80 per cent of the project is completed on the ground as on date, "the ministry claimed. Besides, the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned another project — "Development of Chitrakoot and Shringverpur" — under Ramayana circuit theme in 2016-17. This project has been sanctioned for an amount of Rs. 69.45 crore.

"Religious or Spiritual tourism has proven resilient to the pressure of the global recession because it is not seen as a luxury but rather travel with a purpose and because of its nature the pilgrimage travel is elastic and strong even in any economic scenario. Therefore, the Ministry of Tourism sees hope in helping millions of followers of all great world religions that are deeply rooted in India, " minister Prahlad Singh Patel

said.

The ministry source also added that the private hotel industry has expressed interest and is in talks with the UP state government. "Once the temple work starts, the land acquisition process will be initiated, " it mentioned.