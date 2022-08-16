Centre unveils platform for better industry, R&D collaboration
New Delhi: Government on Tuesday unveiled a platform to drive collaboration between the industry and research institutes to implement technology-based social impact innovations and solutions in the country.
The launch of Manthan, a platform that promises to augment our efforts to build and nurture industry participation in R&D, is also a testimony of our commitment to the UN's SDG goals, the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the government, Ajay Kumar Sood, said in a statement here.
Powered by NSEIT, the Manthan platform will help scale up interactions among stakeholders, facilitate research and innovation, and share challenges in various emerging technologies and scientific interventions, including those that make a social impact, an official statement said.
The platform will provide the necessary fulcrum for transforming the nation through innovative ideas, inventive minds, and public-private-academia collaboration to achieve th country's sustainability goals, said Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of PSA.
Led by the Office of PSA, Manthan will facilitate knowledge transfers and interactions through information exchange sessions, exhibitions, and events to develop a framework for future science, innovation, and technology-led growth, the official statement said.
Anantharaman Sreenivasan, Managing Director and & Chief Executive Officer of NSEIT, said it will help new concepts, science-led ideas, and new technology outcomes find swifter adoption across the country.
The launch commemorates India's 75 years of independence and presents an opportunity to bring national and global communities closer to India's technology revolution, officials said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi govt forms 2 teams for management of Covid-related data16 Aug 2022 3:17 PM GMT
Ezra Miller is seeking treatment for 'complex mental health issues'16 Aug 2022 3:14 PM GMT
Shreya Dhanwanthary's short film 'Birth' to premiere on Disney+...16 Aug 2022 3:12 PM GMT
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee announce second pregnancy16 Aug 2022 3:10 PM GMT
Viola Davis joins 'The Hunger Games' prequel16 Aug 2022 3:09 PM GMT