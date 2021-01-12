Centre to install CCTVs to 'guard' Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi: As the government is all set to roll-out its mega Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16, the Health Ministry officials have another very "important" task at hand --- safeguarding the vaccine from being "stolen" from the vaccination centres. Yes, you are reading it right as the government has decided to install CCTV cameras at vaccination centres as well as inside the vaccination rooms so that every single shot of the life-saving vaccine could be monitored.



"Given the fact that vaccine is the only remedy to get protected from life-taking Covid-19 disease and everyone wants to get vaccinated, which is not possible at this time as the government has identified certain priority groups for the vaccination," the sources said, adding that due to the high demand of the vaccine, the chances are very rife that vaccinators or healthcare workers engaged with the Covid-19 vaccination programme may administer the doses of the vaccine to their "near and dear ones" in place of 'actual' beneficiaries.

However, the sources further said that the idea behind installing CCTV cameras at vaccination centres is to keep a tab on the first-of-its-kind mega vaccination drive and on its basis, necessary guidelines would also be issued if there may be needed.

According to sources privy to this decision, the move has been taken to keep a check on every single dose of the vaccine. "Since the vaccine could be stored at temperatures between 2 degrees to 8 degrees, the officials concerned are worried about vaccine "theft". So the CCTVs are being installed to stop vaccine 'robbery'," the sources said.

"Technicians have visited vaccination centres and identified the spots where CCTV cameras would be installed. The officials have also taken stock of sitting arrangements for vaccine beneficiaries, storage facilities, availability of human resources, etc," the sources said.

The process of deployment of trained health workers to carry out the vaccination drive at identified sites is also in the final stage, they said. Notably, every state has set up their vaccination centres as per their requirement in consultation with the Union Health Ministry. In Bihar, Covid-19 vaccine would be given to 4.68 lakh health workers in the first phase and the state has prepared 300 vaccination centres, while Delhi to have 89 vaccination centres.