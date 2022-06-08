Centre to implement Chhattisgarh's 'Godhan scheme'

New Delhi: As the Chhattisgarh government has created its own model of economic development through people empowerment, the central government is also now planning to follow the "Chhattisgarh Model" on a large scale across the country to create opportunities for self-employment and work toward making India Atmanirbhar.



The state government strengthened the rural economy through schemes like the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and the Godhan Nyay Yojana and as a result, the economy of Chhattisgarh survived even during the economic slowdown during Covid-19.

The Baghel government's flagship scheme "Godhan Nyay Yojana", a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country for procuring cow dung from cattle rearers and livestock owners, further using it to manufacture vermicompost has proved to be a boon for livestock owners and women SHGs.

In a bid to boost employment opportunities in rural areas, the Chhattisgarh government procures cow dung at Rs 2 per Kg in more than 7500 'Gauthans' of the state. The dung so procured is then being utilized by the women SHGs working in these Gauthans for manufacturing vermicompost. The cost of vermicompost per kg is fixed at Rs. 12 per kg.

The scheme is not only proving beneficial in boosting the income of livestock owners but is also facilitating the rapid strengthening of the rural economy by giving a boost to dairy business and organic farming while improving the village environment.