Centre to identify two teachers in every govt school as 'health and wellness ambassadors'

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday launched initiative under which two teachers in every government school will be identified as 'health and wellness ambassadors' to spread awareness about the preventive health aspects.



The School Health Programme under Ayushman Bharat, which will be jointly run by the Union ministries of Health and Human Resources Development was launched by Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

"The School Health Programme under Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres shall foster the growth, development and educational achievement of school going children by promoting their health and well-being," Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan said as he rolled out of the joint initiative.

This initiative will further strengthen the concept of preventive, promotive and positive health, which forms the fundamental cornerstone of the health and wellness centres of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said.

This initiative will be effectively linked with other government initiatives such as Fit India movement, Eat Right campaign, Poshan Abhiyaan for an all-round and holistic development model of health for the school children, Vardhan said.

Vardhan stated the efforts put in by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for developing 24-hour curriculum, materials for training of nodal teachers and facilitators guide were developed in consultation with the Ministry of Health.