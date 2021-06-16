Centre to identify 10 backward districts in northeast

New Delhi: The Centre will identify 10 districts in the northeast, which are at the bottom of the ladder on governance and development parameters, within a week.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) on Wednesday, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the aim of the exercise is to bring these districts at par with other developed districts in terms of the saturation level.

The Ministry of DoNER will, within a week, identify 10 such districts in the eight northeastern states, which are lagging behind the most on governance and development parameters, he said.

Singh, the Minister for DoNER, said the main focus will be to accelerate "ease of living" in these districts through a smooth delivery of goods and services.