Centre to establish 3 IIITs in Uttarakhand under PPP mode

Dehradun: Union HRD minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday announced that Uttarakhand would have three IIITs in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to bolster the science and technology education sector in the Himalayan state.



The announcement was made by Nishank during the meeting with Uttarakhand higher education minister, Dhan Singh Rawat who had gone to Delhi to discuss various issues including National Education Policy and its implementation and other schemes for girl education in the hill state.

The three IIITs in the PPP mode would come up in Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar. Speaking with the Millennium Post, Uttarakhand higher education minister said that HRD minister also assured the opening of girls science colleges.

"During the discussion the HRD minister also supported my suggestion of opening IIITs under the PPP mode and also of granting autonomy status to colleges in Kotdwar, Gopeshwar and Almora, as per the UGC guidelines," said Rawat.

In the meeting the HRD minister also sought a proposal from the Uttarakhand government to provide facilities in higher education for girls.

"In this proposal, the state government would give three to four priorities keeping in view the Himalayan, backward, remote and rugged areas, where the central government will start higher education facilities for girls as a project," said Rawat.