Centre to award Chhattisgarh CM's Narva programme

Raipur: The state of Chhattisgarh has achieved major milestones under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The Central government will award the Chief Minister's Narva program in November, under which Bilaspur district has completed a project for the renovation of the river and drains, and Surajpur district has completed a project on water conservation.



The projects are a part of the Narva program by the Ministry of Water Power, Government of India, and were completed within two years, ranking first among the districts in the country. The National Water Award for the year 2019 will be given to both the districts for the conservation and promotion of water sources.

Bilaspur district has been selected for the first prize, at the national level, in the East Under Revival of River category and Surajpur district in the East Under Water Conservation category. The award will be given in the month of November.

It is worth mentioning that, with the formation of a new government in the state, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given a new life to the rural economy of the state, with the vision of saving the four icons of Chhattisgarh, 'Narva, Garuva, Ghurwa and Bari'.

Under Narva program, an important component of the ambitious Suraji village scheme of Chhattisgarh government, a large number of rivers and drains are being conserved and promoted in all districts of the state. With this, availability of drinking water is ensured, along with the development of irrigation resources, and recharge of ground water, giving a new life to the rural economy.

Additionally, water enrichment structures will be built in 58 drains of Indravati Tiger Reserve, 42 of Guru Ghasidas National Park, 28 of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, 11 of Kanger Valley National Park, 10 of Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve and 2 drains of Tamoripingala Elephant Reserve, with an aim of holistic development and rural empowerment, under the ambitious scheme of Narva Garva Ghurwa Bari, initiated by the Chief Minister.

Within the Campa fund, in the year 2019-20 in the state, 137 Narva( drains) were selected from 31 forest divisions, one national park, two tiger reserves, one elephant reserve, one social forestry area, at the provisional budget of Rs 160.95 crore. Out of 12 lakh 56 thousand groundwater structures, work has been completed for 10 lakh 77 thousand groundwater structures, with 86 per cent work completed, which has resulted in the revival and treatment of 3 lakh 12 thousand hectares of land. 313 water catchment areas of 1,995 drains, comprising of 7 lakh 4 thousand hectares of land will be treated and enriched with structures like stop dam, check dams, gliplug, dykes, loose boulder check dam etc.

Under the Narva Development Scheme, 13 drains of Dhamtari Forest Board will be treated at a cost of Rs 1 crore 38 lakh, 16 drains of Khairagarh Forest Board with Rs. 2 crore 5 lakh, 17 drains of Balod Forest Circle with Rs 3 crore 70 lakh, 29 drains of Rajnandgaon Forest Board with 6 crores 97 lakh rupees, 29 drains of Sarguja Forest Board with Rs. 3 crore 67 lakh rupees, 2 drains of Tamorpingla Reserve with Rs. 26 lakh, 21 drains of Raigarh forest board with Rs. 3 crore 23 lakh, 14 drains of Dharamjaigarh forest division will be treated with 4 crores 50 lakh Rs. respectively. Similarly, 2 drains of Janjgir-Champa with Rs. 2 crores 11 lakh, 8 drains of Bilaspur forest division with Rs. 1 crore 90 lakhs, 28 drains of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve with Rs. 8 crores 77 lakhs and 14 drains of Mungeli forest boards to be treated with Rs. 7 crores 96 lakh.

The Chief Minister has also inaugurated infrastructural projects regarding ground water, worth Rs 209 crore. Within the scheme, 12 lakh 64 thousand groundwater structures will be constructed, and 4 lakh 28 thousand 827 hectares land will be revived.