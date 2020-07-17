Centre snatching democratic rights of employees, trying to bulldoze them: Bengal CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attacked the Centre stating that they are bulldozing people in the name of COVID-19 as approval has been given to send a section of employees of Air India for five years' leave without pay.



While addressing the media at the state Secretariat Nabanna, the Chief Minister urged all employees' unions including that of the saffron party to get united to fight against such anti-people moves.

"How can they snatch democratic rights of the employees? Do they want to bulldoze the employees?" Banerjee said adding that they (Centre) are utilising this critical time of pandemic to take different anti-people moves.

She said, "This is the time when they should have stood by the people. Instead, several laws have been amended just to take anti-people steps. The Centre should have come forward to extend help to people involved in unorganised sectors, hawkers and others who need basic support for food at this critical time of COVID-19 when the economy of the country has nosedived due to the nationwide lockdown."

"Now people need food and direct transfer of benefits in their bank accounts. Instead of taking such steps to support people, employees are being unnecessarily harassed," Banerjee said.

Banerjee had earlier urged the Centre repeated time to extend support to the unorganised sector that was badly affected due to the lockdown. She maintained on Thursday: "Our government has not deducted or even delayed in giving salary to our employees despite all financial constraints."