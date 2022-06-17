Centre playing with nation's security, says CM Baghel

raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday questioned the BJP-led Union government's intention in rolling out the 'Agnipath' scheme for military recruitment and asked why it was playing with the security of the country and the future of the youth.



Demanding immediate withdrawal of the policy, the CM said youths, trained in weapons, could indulge in criminal activities when they become jobless after completion of their four-year tenure as part of the scheme. Asked about the ongoing protests, Baghel said, "Why is full time recruitment not being done in the armed forces? Are you (Centre) trying to say you don't have money for recruitment in the army, which protects our country? Youths join armed forces with a spirit to serve the nation. Why are you playing with their future and borders of the country?"

"On one hand you have been selling the country's assets and on the other you don't have money for army recruitment. You should issue a white paper on this situation," he added.