Centre okays 12 projects worth Rs 194.58 crore for Himachal

New Delhi: The Centre has on Wednesday approved 12 projects amounting to Rs 194.58 crore under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for Himachal Pradesh.



Notably, it's the outcome of the consistent efforts of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur that the Centre has sanctioned these 12 projects as the CM has raised the issue for according approval to these projects with Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during his recent visit to the capital city.

While thanking the Centre for granting approval for these ambitious projects, the CM said that these projects would go a long way in providing better connectivity facility to the people of the State besides improving the quality of roads.

"Being a hilly state, roads were the arteries of Himachal Pradesh's economy. Roads are vital to any development agenda and make a crucial contribution to economic development and growth," he added.

Giving details about the projects, the CM said that these projects include construction of 80 meter span bridge over Markanda river and 27.60 meter span bridge over Khad on Gurudwara Sahib NH-07 to Markanda Nadi in Sirmour district worth of Rs 16.62 crore.

"Constriction of 150 meter double lane span bridge with footpath over river Beas at Kothipattan on Dharampur Sandhole road worth of Rs 22.82 crore, while Rs 10.07 crore has been earmarked for 60 meter span bridge over Markanda river," he said, adding that project worth Rs 8.39 crore for revamping Ara chowk to Jourbar road in Kangra district, Rs. 14.60 crore for preliminary project report for 85 meter span double lane pre-bridge with footpath over Beas at Thalout and Rs 21.03 crore for widening and strengthening of Parour Dheera Naura road upto Purba road in Kangra district.

However, the CM stressed that the state government would ensure completion of these works with in stipulated time so that people would be benefitted at the earliest.