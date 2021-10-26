Centre notifies transfer of Justice Bagchi from AP to Calcutta HC

Kolkata: The Centre has notified the transfer of Justice Joymalya Bagchi from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Calcutta HC. "In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Joymalya Bagchi, Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court, as a Judge of Calcutta High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Calcutta High Court," read the notification issued by the Law Ministry.

The notification comes two months after the Supreme Court collegium had recommended Justice Bagchi's transfer back to the Calcutta High Court on September 16. Justice Bagchi was sworn in as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court by Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari on January 4, 2021. Justice Bagchi was recently transferred from the Calcutta High Court, where he was appointed as a permanent judge in June 2011.

He began his career as an advocate in November 1991 and commenced his practice in the same year at the Calcutta

High Court.