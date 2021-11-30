'Centre must reply to demands by Nov 30'; SKM meeting on Dec 1

New Delhi: Terming the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament a victory of the protesters, farmer leaders from Punjab urged the Centre to decide on their other demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops, in the session on Tuesday.



They also said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action.

The SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, rued that there was no discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 when it was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday. This is a victory for us and a historic day. We want withdrawal of cases against the farmers. We want a committee to be formed on the legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The Centre has time till tomorrow (Tuesday) to reply to our demands. We have called an emergency meeting of SKM on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action, the farmer leaders said in a press conference on Monday.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out at protest sites at three borders of Delhi - Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri - as farmers danced to the tunes of Bhangra and Punjabi songs.

At Singhu, the protesters showered flower petals at each other to celebrate the victory of the movement . The SKM, in a statement, said the repeal of farm laws is the first major victory of the farmers' movement, but other important demands are still pending.

History has been made today in India when the anti-farmer central farm laws got repealed. However, the development was marred by the fact that there was no debate allowed on the Bill tabled to repeal the three laws, it said.

The farmers body said the laws were brought in first as ordinances in June 2020 and later as full-fledged legislations in September 2020, but ironically, without any debate allowed at that time too .

The Bill to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed within minutes of its introduction in both the Houses of Parliament on the first day of the winter session on Monday.