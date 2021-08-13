'Centre dragging feet on Bihar's concern over caste census'

Patna: The opposition RJD in Bihar on Friday accused the Centre of dragging its feet over the state's "unanimous" demand for a caste-based census.



The party's de facto leader Tejashwi Yadav, who addressed a press conference here, warned that if given a short shrift by the Narendra Modi government, political leaders in the state will "have no other

option except to sit on a dharna at JantarMantar until their voices are heard".

Referring to a letter sent by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a week ago, seeking an appointment to discuss the issue, Yadav said "it is appalling that the PM has not deigned to give a reply".

"This is despite the fact that the people of Bihar voted for the NDA overwhelmingly in the Lok Sabha polls when the BJP-led coalition won all but one of the 40 seats in the state," said Yadav, whose own party drew a blank in 2019 but made an impressive comeback in assembly polls two years later.

By not even responding to the letter, the PM is in fact "insulting" our chief minister, said the 32 years' old leader of the opposition, in a deft attempt to fish in troubled waters between the BJP and Nitish Kumar,

who controls the JD(U) and has been his father Lalu Prasad's arch rival.

"The chief minister wrote to the PM after a meeting he held with all opposition leaders who suggested that the matter be taken up with the Centre since there is a unanimity on the issue in Bihar where resolutions to the effect have been twice passed in the legislature," said Yadav who had led the opposition delegation that met the CM

during the Monsoon session of the assembly.