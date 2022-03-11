Centre defends in HC 6 yrs min age criteria for admission in class 1 in KV

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday defended before the Delhi High Court Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan's decision setting six years as the minimum age for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas in the upcoming academic year.



The Centre's counsel told Justice Rekha Palli that the prescription of six years as eligibility age for class 1 was in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP) which all Kendriya Vidyalayas are bound to follow. The lawyer explained that paragraph 4.1 of the NEP deals with the adoption of a new 5+3+3+4 design for school education, under which Foundational Stage covers ages three to eight years and while the first three years are for Anganwadi/pre-school, two years are for primary school

i.e. grades 1-2. We have requested the States (to adopt NEP). There are 21 States where six plus (years) is followed. States are transitioning, the counsel said.

Delhi government counsel said that it has no role to play in the decision taken for the Kendriya Vidyalayas and in Delhi government schools, the age criteria for admission to class 1 is 5-6 years. The court, which was hearing petitions challenging the six-year minimum age criteria, questioned as to how the disparity in age eligibility criteria for class 1 is "going to work out" here and asked Delhi government counsel to take instructions on the issue and listed the case for further hearing on March 14. "We will have a holistic view. It will have an impact on everything. List on Monday," the court said.

Justice Palli had sought the stand from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and the Centre on the petition earlier this week.