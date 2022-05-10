Centre committed to develop Bodo areas: Shah

Tamulpur (Assam): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to all-round development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam with both the Centre and the state government fulfilling 90 per cent of the Bodo Accord clauses.



A fresh package of Rs 500 crore will be approved soon for the BTR region which comprises Bodo community majority districts of the North-eastern state, he said.

Seven years ago, the BJP had promised to drive out insurgency from the boundaries of Assam and the home ministry has brought most militant outfits to sign peace accords with 9,000 militants having surrendered so far, Shah said here in Tamulpur district in BTR bordering Bhutan.

''It was from the BTR that we had promised to make the region free from insurgency, bomb blasts and gunfights and in such a short time, we have signed peace accords, brought former militants to the mainstream and both the central and the Assam governments have fulfilled 90 per cent of the clauses of the Accord,'' he said.

The central government in January 2020 signed an agreement the Bodo Peace Accord - with insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland providing political bonanza.

"During the three years of the accord signing, the government promised a package of Rs 1,500 crore. However, a package of Rs 1,980 has been approved and the state while an additional package of Rs 500 crore is under consideration'', Shah said.