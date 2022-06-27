Centre committed to achieve 90% conviction rate in crime cases: Shah

Kevadia (Guj): The Union Home Ministry is committed to achieving the conviction rate of up to 90 per cent and providing a citizen-friendly and effective criminal justice system in the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.



He also said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attaches utmost importance to the internal and external security of the country and is committed to public welfare by strengthening the systems for crime detection and prevention and effective law enforcement.

He said this addressing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the topic 'Forensic Science Capabilities: Strengthening for Time bound and Scientific Investigation' here, an official statement said.

The Home Ministry is committed to achieving the conviction rate of up to 90 per cent and providing a citizen-friendly and effective criminal justice system in the country, he said. The home minister called for the establishment of an independent Directorate of Prosecution and an independent Directorate of Forensic Science in each state and Union Territory through the proposed comprehensive amendments to the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act. He said the Modi government is working towards making forensic investigation mandatory in all cases of offenses punishable with imprisonment for more than six years.

The meeting reviewed forensic science capabilities available in the country, keeping in view the dependence of criminal justice system on forensic investigation. Shah stressed on need for investigating agencies to be ahead of criminals and said the Centre in collaboration with state governments is working on a three-pronged approach to reforms in police investigation.