Centre asks NE states to submit rebel group's activities report

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in different parts of the northeast, the government has asked north-eastern states to submit the details of the activities of different extremist groups active in the states of Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, etc.



The decision in this regard has been taken after intelligence agencies alerted the Centre about plans of the separatist groups of starting a series of violent protests in different parts of the NE region in the name of anti-CAA demonstrations.

According to a senior government official, the NE states have been asked to submit a detailed report about the participation of members of different rebel groups in anti-CAA protests.

"The intelligence agencies have alerted that the extremist groups are using the protests against CAA as a new tool to spread violence and push their agenda in NE states. The members of the banned groups are looking for an opportunity to "execute" their plan," the official sources said.

"The agencies have alerted about possible insurgency activities at the bordering areas of Myanmar. Different agencies are also sharing their inputs with each other to foil the bids of extremist groups to spread violence in NE states," the sources said.

The sources added that the talks are also on with separatist groups of Nagaland, Assam, Tripura and Manipur.

The rebel groups active in Assam include United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), KNO and UDF in Manipur and National Liberation Front of Tripura and All Tripura Tiger Force ion Tripura. There are maximum 11 rebel groups in Manipur, four in Assam and two in Meghalaya.