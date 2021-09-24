Centre approves medical device park for Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh industrialisation is likely to get a new boost under the incumbent BJP rule with Centre approving Medical device park project, one of the four proposed for the country.

The park proposed for Nalagarh industrial belt in an area of 265 hectres will attract an investment of Rs 5000 crore and generate jobs for 10,000 people in Himachal.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was quick to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Government of India for approving Medical Devices Park for the State.

Chief Minister said the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India has notified the guidelines of the scheme Promotion of Medical Devices Park which invites Preliminary Project Proposals from the States for setting up of four Medical Devices Parks in the Country.

He said the proposal of Himachal Pradesh Government was found highly competitive and Medical Devices Park was sanctioned for the State under which the State would get grant in aid of Rs 100 crore for developing this park.

Thakur said the estimated cost of this park would be Rs 266.95 crore and Rs 160.95 crore would be borne by the state government. He said the State was expecting an investment of over Rs 5000 crore with a turnover of Rs. 20,000 crore and gainful employment for about 10,000 people.