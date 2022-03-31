Centre appreciates Haryana's efforts on water conservation

Chandigarh: Persistent efforts made by the State Government toward water conservation which are in line with the visionary thinking of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have once again been appreciated by the Central Government.

The Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while appreciating the efforts and contribution of the State Government to Jal Shakti Abhiyan, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana has taken various initiatives for water conservation and management under this Campaign. He added that districts Bhiwani, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Ambala, and Kurukshetra deserve special appreciation for the outstanding work done in this Campaign.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for writing a letter to him in this regard and assured complete cooperation from Haryana for promoting the "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain"-2022 Campaign.

In a letter written to Haryana, the Union Minister said that till March 1, 2022, the state of Haryana has completed 89,918 water-related works, including 49,136 construction/maintenance of water conservation and RWH structures, 8623 renovations of traditional water bodies, 25,921 reuse and construction/maintenance of recharge structures and 6238 watershed development works as well as the plantation of about 1.42 crore trees has been done. Apart from the above-completed works, many other water-related works are also being done.

It is also mentioned in the letter that 22 Jal Shakti Kendras have been set up in the state. In view of the rainy season "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain"-2022 is likely to commence this year. It will be launched at the end of March 2022. This campaign will be carried out in all the districts (rural and urban areas) of the country by the end of March 2022 to November 30, 2022, during the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon periods.