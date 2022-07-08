Centre appoints Amitabh Kant as new Sherpa of G-20
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday appointed former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant as the new Sherpa of G-20. Kant, a 1980-batch retired IAS officer will replace Union Minister Piyush Goyal as the full-time sherpa required for India's presidency as India is slated to assume the G-20 presidency later this year.
"With the G-20 presidency coming to India this year, the Sherpa would need to devote a lot of time to numerous meetings that will be held in different parts of the country," the sources said.
"The decision to appoint a full-time Sherpa has been taken by taking into consideration that Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who holds the charge of multiple portfolios in the Modi cabinet, would not be able to devote the required time due to his own ministerial workload," the sources privy to the development said, adding that in addition, the Minister is also tasked with other pressing duties like the Leader of Rajya Sabha.
Notably, prior to Goyal, former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu was the Sherpa of G20. Goyal had replaced Prabhu in September 2021. Kant was NITI Aayog CEO for almost six years and completed his extended term last month.
