Centre allows WFH for 50% of its staff below Under Secretary-level

New Delhi: Amid the sudden rise in COVID cases, in a major decision, the centre on Monday announced to suspend Biometric attendance for government officials and employees with immediate effect, till further orders till January 31.



The official order by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions mentioned that with reference to the Ministry of Home Affairs' order on December 27, 2021, in view of the initial signs of a surge in cases of COVID-19, the matter regulating attendance of Central Government employees has been reviewed and it has been decided that physical attendance of government employees below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home. A roster may be prepared accordingly by all the Departments concerned.

Adding, all officers of the level of Under Secretary and above are to attend office on regular basis. Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees shall be exempted from attending office but are required to work from home.

Moreover, The officers or staff shall follow staggered timings, to avoid over-crowding in offices- 9.00 am to 5.30 pm and 10.00 am to 6.30 pm.

All officers or staff residing in the containment zone shall be exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is denotified. Further, the order mentioned that those officers or staff who are not attending office and working from home shall be available on the telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times.

Meetings, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in the public interest, are to be avoided, the communiqué added.

Adding further the order said, all officers or staff have to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands or sanitization, wearing a mask or face cover, observing social distancing at all times.

Lastly, proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of workplaces, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces may be ensured. HoDs may also ensure non-crowding in corridors, canteens etc, the order mentioned.