Centre allocated Rs 361.69 cr for Swachh Bharat Mission: Min

Kolkata: Centre has allocated Rs 5218 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission and Rs 361.69 crore for 'Swachh Bharat Mission' (Grameen) programme in West Bengal.

On Wednesday after a regional conference at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town, Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat said that since commencement of the flagship programme styled as 'Jal Jeevan Mission' Bengal has successfully installed drinking water connection to the 20 per cent households in the rural areas. When the programme started during August, 2019, only 1 per cent of the households of rural areas had drinking water connection. State Public Health Engineering minister Pulak Roy was also present during the conference. It may be noted that the Centre provides 50 per cent of the project cost and a matching fund has to come from state governments.

The Union minister also informed that during the financial year 2022-23, Rs 14,449 crore has been allocated for the six states including Bengal. Among the total allocation, Rs 13,105 crore has been allocated for Jal Jeevan Mission and Rs 1334.71 crore for 'Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) programme.