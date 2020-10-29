Central Govt to award Chhattisgarh CM's Narva programme: Bilaspur, Surajpur districts selected for National Water Award

Raipur: The state of Chhattisgarh has achieved another major achievement under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The Central Government will award the Chief Minister's Narva program. Bilaspur district of the state for the works done for the renovation of the river/drains and Surajpur district for the water conservation work, was ranked first among the best districts in the country for works done in two years, under the Narva programme by the Ministry of Water Power, Government of India.



The National Water Award for the year 2019 will be given to both the districts for the conservation and promotion of water sources by the Ministry of Water Power of the Central Government. Bilaspur district has been selected for the first prize at the national level in the East Under Revival of River category and Surajpur district in the East Under Water Conservation category. The award will be given in the month of November.

It is worth mentioning that with the formation of new government in the state, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given a new life to the rural economy of the state with the vision of saving the four icons of Chhattisgarh, 'Narva, Garuva, Ghurwa and Bari'.

Under Narva programme, an important component of the ambitious Suraji village scheme of Chhattisgarh government, a large number of rivers and drains are being conserved and promoted in all districts of the state. With this, availability of drinking water is ensured, development of irrigation resources, recharge of ground water is being done giving a new life to the rural economy.

Under the Narva programme, 47 structures were constructed in various rivers and drains in Bilaspur district and 17.508 million cubic meters of water-logging capacity was created and up to 152 kilometers, water availability was ensured in rivers and drains. With this, 49 small reservoir schemes are under construction in the district which will create 48.53 million cubic meters of water logging capacity. Due to this, water will be filled in 181 km long river and drains.

The total length of the 13 main rivers and drains and local drains flowing in Bilaspur district is 2352.56 km. In this, the Water Resources Department has constructed one large, one medium and 165 small reservoirs and 117 anicut. The Water Resources Department has revived a total of 1146.90 km of rivers and drains. 284 structures have been built in these river-channels, out of which 13 in Kharang River, 5 in Shivnath, 13 in Lilagar, 17 in Arpa, 12 in Son River, 8 in Maniyari River, 12 in Ghulagha Nala, 5 in Gokna Nala. Small reservoirs and anicuts have been constructed at Tungan Nala, 3 at Narmada Nala, 3 at Champi Nala, 4 at Alan Nala, 5 at Jevas Nala and 181 at local drains.

Similarly, the Dabri Mahabhiyan program was launched to conserve water in Surajpur district and raise the level of ground water. In which structures like Loose Boulder Check Dam were constructed to revive the beneficiary-oriented Dabri, the well-known small drains in addition to the well. About 7 thousand Dabri and 4200 wells have been built in the last two years under the Dabri Mahabhiyan. In this, about 18 thousand acres of land was irrigated and farmers started taking crops twice a year. Apart from this, the work of reviving small and large drains was started in the last two years. Structures like 29 earthen dams, 57 stop dams, 10 under-ground dykes and 10,000 contour trenches were constructed, due to which irrigation potential has been increased in about 12 thousand hectare land and underground water level has also increased.