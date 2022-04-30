CEC inaugurates facility to store EVMs and VVPATs in Delhi

New Delhi: A multi-functional facility, equipped with 36 specially designed vaults for storage of Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs, was on Friday inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in Delhi, officials said.

Envisaged by the Election Commission and built under the aegis of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, the state-of-the-art Integrated Election Complex (IEC) in Bakhtawarpur area is a "landmark project", they said.

The three-storey complex, spread over an area of 12,865 sqm, has comprehensive facilities for conducting first level checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) as per the commission's guidelines. The FLC halls can also be used for large meetings and training sessions, according to details shared by the Election Commission (EC).

The IEC is a "towering testimony to our collective belief in democracy. The imposing facade, beautiful murals, all have come together to create an iconic structure", it said.

The complex is a "multi-functional state-of-the-art facility aimed at modernising the warehousing and management of EVMs and VVPATs" in Delhi, the officials said.

It is designed for due compliance to security and other protocols, as mandated by the EC, they said.

The complex has a multipurpose hall on every floor for activities like FLC of EVMs and VVPATs, meetings and training sessions. The complex has two control rooms, 80 CCTVs and fully-equipped barracks for security staff, the officials said.

The IEC has a built up area of 9,300 sqm with a machine storage capacity of 1,08,000 BUs/CUs (ballot units/control units) or 43,200 VVPATs, which is sufficient to cater to the needs of all 11 districts of Delhi, they said.

There are 36 specially designed storage vaults which are duly equipped with steel racks for proper storage of EVMs and VVPATs. Enough vaults have been assigned to different election districts of Delhi as per their needs, the officials said.