CCTV cameras mandatory in new buildings in Maha, says HM Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Setting up CCTV cameras will become mandatory in new buildings in Maharashtra, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

The CCTV cameras will be connected to the state Home department's Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), he

added.

The announcement came while the opposition BJP has been aggressively raising the issue of "rising" crimes against women in the

state.

"We will amend the current rules and make setting up of CCTV cameras mandatory in every new building coming up in the state. We will also connect the feed of such CCTV cameras with our existing CCTNS network," Deshmukh said while replying to a calling attention on the crime against women.

The Home minister further said that 5000 more CCTV cameras will be added to the existing network in Mumbai. Deshmukh also said the 'Manodhairya' scheme will be modified to include other inflammatory items such as petrol or diesel among others which are used for attacking women in many crimes.

The state-run scheme currently caters to the victims of rape, acid-attack survivors and children who are victims of sexual offences. When the members raised issues related to counselling of women victims, Deshmukh said, "Pune Police runs a 'Bharosa' cell where trained staff counsel survivors of sexual assault. "We will try to open such cells across Maharashtra," he added.

