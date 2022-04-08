CCEA okays distribution of fortified rice via govt schemes

New Delhi: In order to address the issue of malnutrition among the poor, the Centre on Friday announced that it will supply fortified rice through government schemes such as PDS and PM-POSHAN in three phases by 2024, a move that will cost the central exchequer



Rs 2,700 crore per year.

A decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday.

The Prime Minister in his address on the 75th Independence Day had announced that fortified rice will be provided through all central government schemes by 2024.

Fortified rice is made as per the standards fixed by the food regulator FSSAI which has prescribed blending rice with three micronutrients -- Iron, Folic Acid and Vitamin B12.

Briefing media about the Cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the CCEA has approved distribution of fortified rice in a phased manner through Public Distribution System (PDS), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman-PM POSHAN (erstwhile Mid-Day Meal Scheme) and Other Welfare Schemes (OWS).

The entire cost of rice fortification would be around Rs 2,700 crore per annum and it will be borne by the central government as part of food subsidy, he said.

Fortification will provide nutrition to every poor person of the country to overcome malnutrition and lack of essential nutrients in women, children, lactating mothers, he said.

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, in a separate media briefing, said the first phase of implementation, under which 35 lakh tonnes of fortified rice were to be supplied through ICDS and PM-POSHAN, got slightly delayed because of the COVID pandemic.

The first phase got started only in October 2021 and about 17 lakh tonnes of fortified rice was lifted, he said, adding that the first phase was implemented under the budgetary provision of the Women and Child

Development

Ministry.

With the Cabinet approval, the regular implementation of the programme starts now as the cost of fortification would be borne as part of the food subsidy bill, he said.

Further, Pandey said the cost of rice fortification is estimated to be Rs 2,700 crore per annum.