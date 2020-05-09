CBSE to evaluate answersheets of Class 10th and 12th from tomorrow as MHA gives nod

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to roll the process of evaluation of answersheets from Sunday as the Ministry of Home Affairs has given its nod to a HRD ministry proposal in this regard.

Answersheets will be moved from 3,000 designated schools to the residences of qualified evaluators who will mark them from homes and the process is expected to be completed in 50 days.

With nearly 18 lakh students awaiting their class 10 result and another 12 lakh awaiting their class 12 result, the CBSE had been pushing for permission to carry out the evaluation process which had been stuck because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said permission had been granted for evaluation in 3000 schools. He expressed hope that 1.5 crore answersheets in 173 subjects would be evaluated soon.

"From these 3000 schools these copies will go the evaluators and evaluation will begin tomorrow. Teachers will evaluate from home and we will be able to complete the process in 50 days," he said. The minister said meanwhile the tests for 29 other subjects of class X and XII will be held.

According to a government official, permission has been granted for all areas except containment zones.

The CBSE will now form a detailed plan according to which evaluation will have to be conducted while keeping social distancing. Normally, evaluators were called to a centre but this time keeping in mind the situation, the work if being done in work from home mode.

On Friday, the HRD ministry had cleared the way for holding the pending CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams. These will be held from July 1 to July 15, the HRD ministry announced.

" While the exams for 12 subjects of class 12 will be held across the country, the exams for class 10 will be held only in north-east Delhi, where some of the tests could not be held earlier because of communal violence in the area. Overall the CBSE would conduct 29 exams.

However, given the situation, it is no easy task and even HRD and CBSE officials admit, the decision will be reviewed in case the situation is not conducive.

Randeep Guleria, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had recently said that Covid-19 pandemic in the country may not have peaked yet.

"According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables and with time only we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown," said Guleria had said.

A government officials said while the hope was the exams will be conducted, the capacity and preparedness will be reviewed in light of the circumstances.

"A lot of work needs to be done regarding norms as to how students will come to exam centres, the seating arrangement etc. CBSE will bring out certain directions from time to time in this regard. School managements will also have to do their part so that social distancing takes place," said a senior CBSE official.

The HRD ministry has already announced that JEE (Main) will be conducted from July 18 to 23 and NEET from July 26.

"We want to give students a ten day window before we commence the exams. It is unlikely that exams will happen in May. So, the plan is to complete the process in the first half of July," he said.

The engineering entrance examination JEE will be held from July 18-23, while the medical entrance test NEET will be conducted on July 26, the minister had earlier announced. The two crucial exams, and also the Class X and Class XII exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of Covid-19.

