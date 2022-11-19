CBSE hosts Sahodaya School Conference

New Delhi: In a move aimed at reinventing education, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on Friday hosted the CBSE Sahodaya School Conference at Vadodara. The theme of the conference was 'Education 4.0-Reinventing Education 2030 and Beyond'. In her inaugural address, CBSE chairperson Nidhi Chhibber highlighted the roles and responsibilities of school principals and administrators in realizing the objectives of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and making schools future ready.

At the conference, principals from over 800 CBSE-affiliated schools in the country and abroad, academics and senior officers of the board are participating in this two-day conference which will dwell upon various themes such as community school partnership, schooling versus education, technology for education, artificial intelligence in education, building learning communities, leadership, creative learning and capacity building of teachers.

The first day of the conference witnessed the launch of various publications by the chairperson, including a conference souvenir consisting of a compilation of the best probable practices received from different schools across the country in the area of curriculum, pedagogy, capacity building of teachers, school leadership, school community partnership and use of technology.

As per NEP 2020 recommendations, CBSE has developed a 'School Quality Assessment and Assurance (SQAA)' framework based on seven domains covering all the aspects of school functioning and can be useful as a tool for accomplishing individual and institutional excellence.

Practice books for Science and Mathematics have been developed for students of Class 9 and Class 10 to strengthen skills and apply concepts to real-life situations to draw inferences.