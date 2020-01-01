CBSE Board exam 2020: 75% attendance must for students
INDORE: Students of Class 10 and 12, who have at least 75% attendance as on January 1, 2020 will be eligible to appear for board examinations. All city schools affiliated to CBSE will calculate attendance for students appearing for boards till January 1. The board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will begin from February 15 and before that cases of shortage of attendance can be submitted at regional office till January 7.
The board issued standing operations for those students that have less than 75 per cent attendance, spokesperson of Indore Sahodaya Schools Complex, Reena Khurana said.
"The board had done an analysis of result of 2019 and it was noticed that those students who had low attendance had performed poorly. To ensure that this doesn't happen, board has strictly instructed schools to permit only those candidates that have minimum 75 % attendance," she added.
The students will have to apply along with the required documents to prove the reason for the absence such as medical reports etc, in case the required documents are not attached the application will be rejected.
In case prolong disease, apart from the request from parents, a medical certificate from government doctor, all the medical reports, and recommendation from the school will be required. In case of loss of either of the parent, request from the other parent, death certificate issued by concerned authority and recommendation of school. In case of shortage due to sports events, the sports certificate along with request from parents and recommendation of school will be required.
