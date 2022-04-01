CBI, victim's reply sought on Sengar's bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the CBI and the victim on a plea by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar seeking bail in a case in which he was sentenced to life term for raping a minor girl in UP's Unnao in 2017.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to the CBI and the victim on the bail plea and listed the matter for further hearing

on May 25.

The court also sought response of the CBI and the victim on another application by Sengar in which he sought production of additional evidence in support of his appeal challenging the trial court's verdict in the case.

His counsel contended that an affidavit filed by the victim would show that she was not a minor at the time of the offence.

He further sought bail in the case saying he has been incarcerated for last four years.

Sengar's appeal challenging the trial court's verdict is already pending in the high court.

He has sought quashing of the December 16, 2019 judgement of the trial court which convicted him. He has also sought setting aside of the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment till remainder of his life.