CBI takes over probe into impersonation of Principal Secretary to PM by unidentified caller
New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the probe into alleged impersonation of P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, by unidentified conmen seeking favours from the regional administrator of Mahe in Puducherry, officials said on Monday.
It is alleged that Aman Sharma, the regional administrator in Mahe, received a call from an unknown number and the caller, claiming to be Mishra, sought some favours for his daughter studying in JIPMER, they said.
The Prime Minister's Office referred the matter to the CBI saying it is a clear case of impersonation, they said.
Nearly two-and-a-half months after receiving a complaint, the agency has registered an FIR against unidentified persons under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, etc., they said.
