CBI should make probe report in Sushant case public: Deshmukh

Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the CBI should soon make public its inquiry report into Sushant Singh Rajput's death so that people know whether it was a case of suicide or murder.



Talking to reporters here, the minister said the Maharashtra government was waiting for the CBI probe report in the case.

Replying to a question about reports which said that Rajput's death was a case of suicide and not murder, Deshmukh said, "We have not received any official information regarding that. It won't be appropriate to comment on it until we get official information."

"We will give a statement as and when we receive any official information about it," he said. "We want that the CBI inquiry report into the case should soon come before public so that they get to know whether it was a suicide or murder," he said.

Earlier this week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had said that it has not reached any conclusion in Rajput's death case and that all aspects were under investigation.