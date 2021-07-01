CBI seeks NIA court's permission to quiz Waze in Deshmukh case

Mumbai: The CBI on Thursday sought permission of the special NIA court here to question dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case, in its probe into corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The court, meanwhile, extended the NIA custody till July 5 of Manish Soni and Satish Mothkuri, arrested in the case of explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence `Antilia' here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. Waze, a former `encounter specialist' cop, has been arrested in the same case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the special NIA court seeking permission to "meet" Waze in jail in connection with its probe against Deshmukh, an NCP leader.

Waze is currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. The court said it will hear the CBI plea on Friday.

The CBI has filed a corruption case against Deshmukh on the order of the Bombay High Court. It followed former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation that Deshmukh used to ask police officers including Waze to collect money from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Manish Soni and Satish Mothkuri, arrested in the Antilia bomb scare and Hiran murder case by the NIA, were produced before the court after their remand ended.