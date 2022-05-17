CBI raids wrong, party stands behind Chidambaram: Cong
New Delhi: The Congress Tuesday put its weight behind party leader P Chidambaram, saying the CBI raids against him and his son in connection with an 11-year-old case are "wrong" and aimed at diverting attention from the key issues of inflation and unemployment.
The party also said P Chidambaram is a nationalist and patriot whose commitment to the country is beyond question.
The CBI registered a fresh case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram to probe the allegation of facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals in lieu of Rs 50 lakh when his father P Chidambaram was Union home minister.
The agency also conducted coordinated searches at 10 locations in multiple cities including Chidambarams' residences in Chennai and Delhi.
Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said at a press conference that the "raids were wrong." "The Congress party stands behind P Chidambaram. This is being done to divert attention of people from the issue of rising inflation and unemployment," he said.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Mr P Chidambaram is a nationalist and a patriot, whose commitment to the country is unquestionable."
"To plant source-based preposterous allegations against a former Home Minister and Finance Minister by CBI reflects the lowest ebb in political discourse," Surjewala said.
Chidambaram has also raised questions over the timing of the raids which were conducted on charges dating back 11 years. He said a CBI team searched his residence in Chennai as well as his official residence in Delhi but "found nothing and seized nothing."
"The team showed me an FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing," he said.
"I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting," he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Secure 'shivling' area but don't stop Namaz, says SC17 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT
WPI inflation in April jumps to record 15.08%; food, fuel prices bite17 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
India to allow wheat export shipments awaiting customs nod17 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife in Kolkata, SC tells ED17 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM17 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT