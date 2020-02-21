CBI raids in DA case against IRAS officer accused of cheating railways of Rs 5 cr

New Delhi: The CBI has recently conducted raids at the premises of Indian Railway Accounts Services (IRAS) officer Sunil Kumar in a disproportionate assets case where he had allegedly amassed assets worth over 671 per cent of his legal remuneration in a period of three years, officials here said. CBI sleuths started conducting searches at 12 locations in Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in connection with the case which was unearthed after a complaint was received regarding defrauding of the Northern Frontier Railways.

As per agency officials, Kumar had allegedly conspired with one Sanjoy Chakraborty to defraud the NF Railway off over Rs 5 crore while he was working at the Lumding office as Senior Divisional Finance Manager. He is currently serving as the Deputy Financial Advisor in the Books and Budget department of the NF Railways at the headquarters in Maligaon, Guwahati.

The CBI alleged that the accused siphoned the funds into accounts of their family members. Of this, around Rs 1.42 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of Kumar's family members. The CBI recovered jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh and documents of one flat in Delhi and one in

Ranchi.