CBI raids at premises of CM Chouhan's close associates

Bhopal: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the wee hours of Friday conducted raids at official and residential premises of construction company Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) in Bhopal. CBI arrested five persons including a brother of the transport commissioner of the state.



According to sources, the action came after the CBI caught a regional officer of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) while taking a bribe of Rs 20 Lakh from an official of the company, three days ago in Bengaluru.

CBI arrested Devendra Jain who is an executive director and also a partner in the company DBL since its inception. Jain is the brother of Transport Commissioner an IPS officer of ADG (additional director general) rank, Mukesh Kumar Jain. Wives of both Jain brothers run banking companies in Bhopal Delhi. IPS Jain is considered close to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who switched to BJP in March 2020 and created a way to form the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the State.

The owner of the DBL, Dilip Suryavanshi is considered to be one of the close and old associates of Chief Minister Chouhan.

Senior CBI Officer confirmed that five persons including Regional Officer of NHAI, Bangalore, Akil Ahmad, Executive Director of DBL Devendra Jain, general manager of DBL, L Retnakaran Sajilal, Sunil Kumar Verma, an official of DBL and Anju Gupta, a private person. They are were being interrogated in connection with the bribe case, the officer added.

The officer added that searches were being conducted at five cities including New Delhi, Bangalore, Cochin, Gurugaon and Bhopal. "As of now, Rs 4 crore in cash has been recovered," the officer said.

The DBL is involved in the construction of highways and metro projects across countries.

Sources said that a CBI team from Delhi reached DBL's corporate office in Chunabhatti locality of the city at around 2 AM on Friday and started a search. Later, a separate team reached the DBL's directors' residential premises.

According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 which was released in October, Suryavanshi was said to be the reichest businessman of Madhya Pradesh. His name is on serial number 377 in the country. Last year he was at number 353. The business of Dilip Suryavanshi, who is always away from Lime Lights, is spread in other states including MP.