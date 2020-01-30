CBI officer Abhishek Dular gets extension, 2 more SPs inducted
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday gave one year extension to CBI officer Abhishek Dular and inducted two more Superintendent of Police (SP) level officers in the probe agency, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Dular, a 2006 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, is working with the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation.
His tenure has been extended upto February 15 next year, the order said.
Neethu Kamal, a 2008 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, and D Kalyana Chakravarthy, a 2010 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, have been inducted as SP in the CBI.
Both Kamal and Chakravarthy will have a tenure of four years, the order said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi Police solves murder while probing cheating case30 Jan 2020 5:45 PM GMT
Three arrested for blackmailing women using intimate30 Jan 2020 5:44 PM GMT
Common Facility Centre to come up for jewellery makers at...30 Jan 2020 5:41 PM GMT
Fake call centre busted for duping US citizens, 7 arrested30 Jan 2020 5:41 PM GMT
Govt floats fresh tender for health audit of Vivekananda...30 Jan 2020 5:40 PM GMT