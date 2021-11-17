CBI gets 3 new Joint Directors

New Delhi: Senior IPS officers Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Nawal Bajaj were on Wednesday appointed as the Joint Directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation

(CBI), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Kulkarni, a 1998-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed for a period of five years on a deputation basis, it said.

Upadhyay, a 1999-batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, will have his tenure till June 29, 2026, the order said.

Bajaj, who is from a 1995-batch and belongs to the Maharashtra cadre, will have a combined tenure of five years, i.e. up to June 6, 2026, it said.

Prior to the posting, Kulkarni was posted in Tamil Nadu as Inspector General of Police in Vigillence and Anti-Corruption bureau of the state while Nawal Bajaj is working as IGP in central armed police force Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Similarly, Ghanshyam Upadhyay has been working as IGP of the Shashtra Seema

Bal (SSB).

Recently, the government has extended the tenure of the CBI, ED directors from fixed two years term to five years on a case to case basis on November 14 through the two separate Ordinances.